1 in 4 Big Law Associates Plan to Leave Within the Year | La...

One in four respondents said they planned to leave their firms within the year, while three out of five associates felt their firms weren't actively trying to retain them, according to a new MLA report released Tuesday. Although a tough hiring market in some practices has stalled lateral movement, temporarily aiding retention, MLA associate recruiter and report co-author Kate Reder Sheikh said Big Law firms shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security.

October 10, 2023, 11:58 AM

