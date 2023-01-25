1 Firm, 1 Year, 2000 Pro Bono Hours: Florida Bar to Honor Th...

News From Law.com

The Florida Bar will recognize attorneys and judges who have exhibited outstanding and sustained service to the public during a ceremony Thursday before the Supreme Court of Florida. And among these South Florida recipients are Irina Shabetayev. Shabetayev is an associate at a private practice law firm in Hollywood, Florida, whose service included relocating "countless Ukrainian refugees facing unimaginable circumstances" following the Russian invasion of their country.

