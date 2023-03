News From Law.com

For the first time since Rutgers Law School merged the Camden and Newark law schools, one dean will oversee both campuses. Johanna Bond, the Sydney and Frances Lewis professor of law at Washington and Lee University School of Law, will be the new dean of Rutgers Law School beginning on July 3, according to the school's announcement.

Education

March 24, 2023, 3:38 PM

