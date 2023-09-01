1 Dead, at Least 2 Injured in Stabbings at Troubled Fulton C...

News From Law.com

One person died and at least two others were injured when they were stabbed Thursday at a violent and problem-plagued jail in Atlanta that is already under federal investigation, authorities said. Fulton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said that the investigation into the stabbings at the county's main jail was "active." She did not release any other information. Thursday's death at the jail brings to five the number of inmates dying in custody in just over a month.

Georgia

September 01, 2023, 7:30 AM

