News From Law.com

Two South Florida companies that contracted with the Dominican Republic to build an irrigation system have lost what appears to be the final round of litigation in a decade-long legal battle over a construction contract. Their lawsuit accused the Dominican Republic and its water resource agency, Instituto Nacional De Recursos Hidraulicos, or INDRHI, of breaching its contract by terminating the deal under force majeure.

Transportation & Logistics

January 19, 2024, 1:49 PM

nature of claim: /