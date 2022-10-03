Litigation Trend - District of Columbia | U.S. Department of Justice

The U.S. Department of Justice is finding itself on the receiving end of an increasing number of lawsuits. At least 11 civil cases were initiated against the department in September in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. That's nearly 60 percent above typical and continues a rise in litigation activity that tracks back to late 2021. (Note: Law.com Radar does not track immigration or habeas corpus cases.) Political controversies could be fueling the increase. Recent FOIA cases seek records relating to the search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, FBI case files pertaining to the late Ivana Trump, and background information on President Biden's judicial nominees.

Government

October 03, 2022, 5:38 PM