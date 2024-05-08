Litigation Surge - Product Liability | CooperCompanies | Law...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | CooperCompanies

CooperSurgical, a fertility and women's health company, was hit with a cluster of product liability cases in California last week. At least four suits were filed by Grant & Eisenhofer and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein in California Northern District Court; the suits are part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of plaintiffs whose embryos died during in-vitro fertilization due to alleged contamination of the defendant's embryo culture media lots, which were recalled in Dec. 2023. On April 29, parties stipulated to private mediation. Who got the work? CooperSurgical is represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough.

Health Care

May 08, 2024, 1:21 PM

