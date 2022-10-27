Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent

There was a notable spike in patent litigation in Texas on Wednesday. Law.com Radar surfaced 15 lawsuits in Texas federal courts on Oct. 26, some against major companies including Samsung, Microsoft, Sony, ADT and Motorola. The cases relate to a variety of matters, including vibration technology in Galaxy phones and PlayStation controllers, image analysis by microprocessors, and methods for preventing cyberattacks on laptops and smart home devices. The suits are primarily backed by Ramey LLP, Rabicoff Law and Russ August & Kabat. Also of note: while most cases were brought in the Western District's Waco Division, about 40 percent were filed in the Eastern District's Marshall Division.

Technology

October 27, 2022, 3:28 PM