Litigation Surge - Michigan | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Trademark cases spiked last week in Michigan federal courts. Nearly 10 lawsuits were filed, well above the typical weekly average. What's driving the surge? Eight of the nine lawsuits were brought by GS Holistic, a smoking and vaping company which has launched a nationwide litigation campaign accusing smoke shops of selling counterfeit bongs and other smoking accessories. Other states where GS Holistic has filed swarms of lawsuits include California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. IP firm Rocklaw PLLC is representing GS Holistic in the Michigan suits.

August 08, 2023, 1:11 PM

