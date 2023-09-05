Litigation Surge - New York | Saint-Gobain | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain, a French building materials manufacturer, was hit with a flurry of toxic tort lawsuits last week in New York Northern District Court. At least three cases were filed on behalf of residents of Hoosick Falls who were allegedly exposed to harmful levels of perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as 'PFAs' or 'forever chemicals,' which were released into the municipal water supply by Saint-Gobain's manufacturing of stain and water-resistant fabrics. Of note, Saint-Gobain and Honeywell reached a $45 million agreement with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation this past May to implement a new water supply and pay for past damages. Who's bringing the heat? The suits are backed by Weitz & Luxenberg and Faraci Lange.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 05, 2023, 12:55 PM

