Litigation Surge - Delaware | Securities | Law.com Radar

Securities litigation surged in Delaware last week. At least 11 federal securities cases were filed, nearly triple the usual weekly average; eight of those lawsuits challenge proposed mergers and acquisitions on the grounds that companies and their directors failed to disclose all pertinent information about the transaction. Deals under fire include Bristol-Myers Squibb's purchase of Mirati Technologies for $4.8 billion, Amphenol's acquisition of PCTEL for $140 million and United Therapeutics' purchase of Miromatrix Medical for $91 million. All eight M&A lawsuits were filed by Long Law.

November 20, 2023, 2:59 PM

