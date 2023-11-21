Litigation Surge - New York | Copyright

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of copyright cases targeting major entertainment and media companies in New York last week. Six lawsuits were filed against companies on Radar's sector watchlist. The cases vary: two suits were brought by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of photographers and videographers whose content was allegedly used by ABC and Univision for news stories without permission. Plus, a music producer sued Disney, Hulu and other defendants for allegedly failing to obtain his permission to use Tupac Shakur's song 'Dear Mama' in an FX docuseries about the late rapper, and a Ukrainian artist accuses HBO of using his stylized text read-out of a firefighter's phone call in the docuseries 'Chernobyl' without authorization.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 21, 2023, 1:02 PM

