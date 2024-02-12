Litigation Trend - Retail & Consumer Goods | Labor & Employm...

Litigation Trend - Retail & Consumer Goods | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation targeting the nation's largest retailers is heating up in federal courts. At least 82 cases were initiated against Fortune 500 retailers in January, part of an increasing trend which stretches back roughly one year. In the 12 months preceding the trend period, about 58 federal employment suits were brought against Fortune 500 retailers per month; that number has shot up to 78 cases per month during the trend period. Some of the most common claims include wage-and-hour violations and discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender and disability. Who's getting the work? Go-to defense firms include Littler Mendelson, Ogletree Deakins and Seyfarth Shaw.

February 12, 2024, 12:34 PM

