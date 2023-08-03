Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | U.S. Department of the Treasur...

Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | U.S. Department of the Treasury

The U.S. government was slammed with lawsuits on Wednesday in connection with the Small Business Administration's COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program. At least 10 lawsuits were filed by Smith Anderson on behalf of nursing facilities owned by Simcha Hyman and Naftali Zanziper of the Portopiccolo Group. According to the complaints, while Congress' only limitation on PPP loan amounts was a $10 million cap for single borrowers, the SBA later imposed a $20 million cap for 'corporate groups' owned by a common parent, causing the plaintiffs to become ineligible for loan forgiveness. Law.com Radar detected identical surges this past May in North Carolina and Tennessee on behalf of other facilities owned by Hyman and Zanziper.

Government

August 03, 2023, 12:25 PM

nature of claim: /