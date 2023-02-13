Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Personal Injury | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Personal Injury

There was a huge spike in toxic tort litigation last week in North Carolina under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which was signed into law this past August. More than 80 federal cases were filed on behalf of veterans, servicemembers and civilian workers who developed cancer, heart defects and other diseases due to water contamination at the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base. Why the sudden surge? Because plaintiffs are first required to present their claims to a federal agency which must dispose of the claim within six months; for many plaintiffs, that six-month window expired last week. Lewis & Roberts and the Bell Legal Group are driving most of the litigation.

Aerospace & Defense

February 13, 2023