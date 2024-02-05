Litigation Surge - Business Services | ABM Industries | Law....

Litigation Surge - Business Services | ABM Industries

Facility services manager ABM Industries was hit with a flurry of lawsuits last month. At least five federal cases were initiated, including a pair of class actions accusing the company of misclassifying janitors and other workers as independent contractors and failing to pay overtime, provide meal and rest breaks and reimburse business expenses. Also, a privacy class action accuses ABM of violating the Driver's Privacy Protection Act by using non-public motor vehicle records to send billing notices to drivers who leave a parking lot without paying. Who's on defense? Ogletree Deakins and Payne & Fears have stepped in to defend ABM in two employment suits.

Business Services

February 05, 2024, 2:48 PM

