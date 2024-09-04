Litigation Surge - Delaware | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Delaware | Patent

Patent litigation skyrocketed in Delaware last week. At least 16 patent cases were filed, nearly triple the usual weekly average. More than half the suits were launched by WebSock Global Strategies, which alleges that browser-server communications in various API and web platform products infringe the plaintiff's patent; defendants include Adobe, Autodesk, Discord, NetApp and RingCentral. WebSock is represented by Rabicoff Law and the Garibian Law Offices.

Internet & Social Media

September 04, 2024, 12:50 PM