Litigation Trend - Illinois | Labor & Employment | Law.com R...

Litigation Trend - Illinois | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation is gaining momentum in Illinois. More than 130 federal cases were initiated in September, continuing a rising trend which traces back roughly 12 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have grown by more than 30 percent from the previous 12-month average. Many plaintiffs allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability and are backed by the Sulaiman Law Group, which filed one out of every five lawsuits during the trend period. Who's getting the work? Go-to defense firms include Littler Mendelson, Jackson Lewis and Ogletree Deakins.

Illinois

October 10, 2023, 1:04 PM

