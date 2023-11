Litigation Surge - Securities | Blue Apron

Blue Apron, the meal delivery service platform, was hit with a flurry of shareholder lawsuits in October over the company's proposed acquisition by Wonder Group for $103 million. At least three federal lawsuits were filed in Delaware and New York alleging that the company and its directors failed to disclose pertinent information about the deal, including potential conflicts of interest. The suits were filed by Long Law and Brodsky & Smith.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 10, 2023, 1:22 PM

nature of claim: /