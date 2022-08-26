Litigation Surge - Trademark | Amazon.com | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Trademark | Amazon.com

Amazon and its attorneys at Davis Wright Tremaine had a busy day of trademark litigation on Thursday. The firm brought three new lawsuits in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Amazon and third-party seller King Technology, maker of 'Frog' pool and hot tub sanitation products, targeting various sellers of allegedly counterfeit goods. According to the complaints, last year Amazon invested nearly $1 billion and employed more than 12,000 people in an effort to combat fraudulent activity on its platforms.

Fortune 500

August 26, 2022, 3:15 PM