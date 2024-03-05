Litigation Trend - Florida | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Florida | Trademark

Trademark litigation is trending downward in Florida. Only 17 trademark cases were initiated in February, part of a declining trend which traces back at least 10 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have dropped by over 10 percent from the previous 12-month average. Most of the suits target e-commerce operators over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods; some of the most active companies suing infringers include Chanel, Adidas, Louis Vuitton, EssilorLuxottica and CreeLED. More than a quarter of all suits filed during the trend period were launched by Stephen M. Gaffigan PA.

March 05, 2024, 2:00 PM

