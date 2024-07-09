Litigation Trend - Illinois | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Illinois | Patent

Patent litigation is heating up in Illinois. At least 40 patent lawsuits were filed last month in the Prairie State, continuing a rising trend which traces back at least one year. In the 12 months preceding the trend period, roughly 16 patent cases were filed per month in Illinois; during the trend period, the monthly average has jumped to 25 cases, an increase of nearly 60%. Much of the litigation is driven by cases seeking to enjoin e-commerce operators from selling knockoff or counterfeit goods. Who's bringing the heat? Many suits are backed by Greer Burns & Crain, Bishop Diehl & Lee and Direction IP Law.

Internet & Social Media

July 09, 2024, 1:39 PM