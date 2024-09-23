Litigation Surge - Ohio | Labor & Employment | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Ohio | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Ohio on Friday. At least 11 federal employment suits were initiated in the Buckeye State, four times higher than the typical daily average. Most of the suits pursue discrimination claims, including a lawsuit by a male Cracker Barrel employee alleging that a male supervisor provided preferential treatment towards female workers and made sexually explicit comments and gestures only in front of male workers. Also of note, a class action accuses Charter Communications of failing to compensate workers for time spent booting up and shutting down computers, software applications and phone systems.

September 23, 2024, 2:09 PM