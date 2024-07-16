Litigation Surge - Environmental | Environmental Protection Agency

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was hit with a flurry of lawsuits last month. The agency saw five federal cases in June, including a lawsuit accusing the EPA and the U.S. Navy of failing to remediate contamination at the defunct San Francisco Hunters Point Naval Shipyard. Another suit accuses the agency of failing to establish water quality standards for salinity in the San Francisco Bay/Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta estuary. Plus, Texas farmers and ranchers accuse the EPA of failing to identify and regulate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or 'PFAs,' also known as 'forever chemicals,' in sewage sludge.

Government

July 16, 2024, 1:10 PM