Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Milberg Coleman Bryson Phil...

Class action firm Milberg launched a flurry of data breach lawsuits in Indiana last week against 1st Source Bank and First Merchants Bank. The firm brought five federal class actions on behalf of customers whose personal information was allegedly compromised in June when ransomware group 'CL0P' launched a cyberattack on the file transfer application 'MOVEit.' The breach has impacted more than 150 organizations that used the program — including major law firms like Kirkland & Ellis, K&L Gates and Proskauer Rose — and similar class actions have been filed against other companies nationwide. Other firms backing the plaintiffs include Markovits Stock & DeMarco, Chestnut Cambronne and the Lyon Firm.

Banking & Financial Services

August 02, 2023, 2:14 PM

