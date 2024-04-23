Litigation Surge - Gaming & Esports | Trademark | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Gaming & Esports | Trademark

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of trademark litigation in the video game industry last week in Illinois. The platform detected five cases brought on behalf of video game companies in Illinois Northern District Court, all of which target online retailers over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. Three suits were brought by EnchantedMob Inc. to enjoin sales of goods depicting characters from the series 'Poppy Playtime'; the other two cases were filed by Ubisoft and seek to prevent sales of counterfeit 'Assassin's Creed' merchandise. Who's bringing the heat? EnchantedMob has turned to Greer Burns & Crain, while Ubisoft is represented by Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym.

Gaming & Esports

April 23, 2024, 2:19 PM

