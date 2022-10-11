Litigation Surge - Government | U.S. Department of Health an...

Litigation Surge - Government | U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Judicial Watch, a far-right activist group, launched a flurry of litigation last week against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The organization filed three new complaints against DHHS in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act, including two suits for documents pertaining to the collection and research of human fetal tissue. The third complaint seeks records relating to the transportation of unaccompanied migrant children at the Wilson Air Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Government

October 11, 2022, 5:06 PM