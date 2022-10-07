Litigation Surge - Consumer Protection | Amazon.com | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Consumer Protection | Amazon.com

Amazon.com was hit with a flurry of consumer class actions in September. Each of the five cases initiated in U.S. district courts last month targets a different Amazon feature or policy. For instance, a suit removed to Illinois Northern District claims that the company's 'Subscribe & Save' program is designed to confuse and mislead consumers into registering for automatic subscriptions. A false advertising class action in California Central District Court centers on promotion of the Jobsite Security 5-Piece Starter Kit by Ring, an Amazon subsidiary. The company is also facing a class action in Washington Western District Court alleging that its Solimo brand Melatonin is not accurately labeled.

Fortune 500

October 07, 2022, 7:55 AM