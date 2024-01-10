Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | New Mexico | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | New Mexico

Litigation skyrocketed against major property and casualty insurers in New Mexico last month. At least 14 federal cases were initiated by or against Fortune 500 P&C companies including Allstate, Liberty Mutual and State Farm. Driving the surge is a flurry of lawsuits brought by the Houston-based firm Callender Bowlin PLLC on behalf of property owners who allegedly suffered damages due to rain, wind or hail. While insurance cases are fairly routine in New Mexico, last month's volume sticks out at over triple the usual monthly average.

January 10, 2024

