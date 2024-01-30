Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | UPS | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | UPS

UPS was swarmed with employment lawsuits last week. At least nine employment cases were initiated in federal court, four of which stem from underlying rulings by the California Labor Commission in favor of UPS; in those proceedings, the commissioner's office ruled that delivery drivers who sought reimbursement for cell phone usage were not entitled to reimbursement because they failed to submit billing statements or other evidence showing an itemized breakdown of cell phone expenses. The drivers appealed all four decisions to California Superior Court for Contra Costa County for de novo review, and UPS removed all four cases to California Northern District Court. The drivers are represented by Beeson Tayer & Bodine; UPS is backed by GBG LLP.

Transportation & Logistics

January 30, 2024, 1:19 PM

