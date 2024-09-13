Litigation Surge - Tennessee | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Tennessee | Trademark

There was an unusual uptick in trademark litigation in Tennessee last month. At least five cases were filed, roughly twice the typical monthly average. The surge was triggered by a pair of lawsuits launched on behalf of Big Time Toys, which received cease-and-desist letters from two competitors over sales of 'Crystal Putty' and 'Pop-It Game'; the suits seek declarations that the marks are descriptive or generic and therefore do not qualify for trademark protection. Meanwhile, Liberty Tax Service, backed by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, sued a former franchisee for allegedly operating a competing business in violation of a non-compete provision after the termination of a franchise agreement.

September 13, 2024, 12:47 PM