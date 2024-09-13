Litigation Surge - Tennessee | Trademark

Litigation Surge - Tennessee | Trademark | Law.com Radar

There was an unusual uptick in trademark litigation in Tennessee last month. At least five cases were filed, roughly twice the typical monthly average. The surge was triggered by a pair of lawsuits launched on behalf of Big Time Toys, which received cease-and-desist letters from two competitors over sales of 'Crystal Putty' and 'Pop-It Game'; the suits seek declarations that the marks are descriptive or generic and therefore do not qualify for trademark protection. Meanwhile, Liberty Tax Service, backed by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, sued a former franchisee for allegedly operating a competing business in violation of a non-compete provision after the termination of a franchise agreement.

September 13, 2024, 12:47 PM