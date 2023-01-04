Litigation Trend - Labor & Employment | COVID-19 | Law.com R...

Litigation Trend - Labor & Employment | COVID-19

COVID-related employment cases are on the rise. At least 45 federal lawsuits were initiated last month, twice the typical monthly average and continuing an upward trend dating back roughly one year. During the trend period, monthly case counts have grown by 45 percent. Most suits accuse employers of wrongfully denying religious exemptions from vaccination requirements; other issues relate to FMLA leave, workplace safety protocols and overtime pay for pre-work screenings. Who's getting the work? Some of the busiest defense-side firms include Littler Mendelson, Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, Jackson Lewis, Fisher & Phillips and Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

