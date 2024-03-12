Litigation Surge - Automotive | Patent

Law.com Radar detected a surge of patent litigation in the automotive industry last week. Five patent lawsuits were filed by or against auto companies on Radar's sector watchlist, two of which allege that start/stop, driver assist and other features in Volvo and Subaru vehicles infringe patents owned by Vision Works IP. Plus, Bosch Group was hit with claims that its RideCare smoke detector infringes a patent owned by Crispify, and Ford was sued by Kageta Tech over rear-facing cameras for trailers and other towed vehicles. Meanwhile, BMW and Bosch Group sued serial patent litigant Foras Technologies to obtain a declaration that electronic control units containing Infineon TriCore TC29XX chipsets do not infringe Foras' patent.

March 12, 2024, 4:13 PM

