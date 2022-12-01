Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Twitter | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Twitter

Twitter was hit with a flurry of employment litigation last month in California Northern District Court following the company's chaotic acquisition by Elon Musk. At least three employment class actions were filed against the social media giant in November, two of which accuse the company of violating the WARN Act by firing thousands of employees and contract workers without sufficient notice or final pay. The third case accuses Twitter of violating the ADA by requiring remote disabled employees to return to a physical office and commit to 'long hours at high intensity.' All three suits were brought by the employment class action firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 01, 2022, 6:22 PM