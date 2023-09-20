Litigation Surge - New York | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Securities

Securities litigation surged in New York Southern District Court on Tuesday. At least eight federal securities cases were filed, roughly three times the typical daily average. Most of the cases are shareholder suits challenging mergers and acquisitions, including Tapestry's $8.5 billion purchase of fashion luxury group Capri Holdings and ExxonMobil's $4.9 billion acquisition of energy company Denbury. Plus, AI-powered e-discovery platform CS Disco was hit with a class action for allegedly concealing a loss of major customers, and the Securities and Exchange Commission accuses investment firm Concord Management and its owner of providing unregistered advisory services to a former Russian politician who was sanctioned by the EU and UK after Russia invaded Ukraine.

September 20, 2023, 1:58 PM

