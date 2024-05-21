Litigation Surge - Indiana | ERISA | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Indiana | ERISA

ERISA litigation surged in Indiana last week. At least seven ERISA cases were initiated in Indiana Southern District Court, more than triple the usual weekly average. Most of the suits were brought on behalf of unions for masons, carpenters and other workers to recover allegedly unpaid trust contributions; defendants under fire include Falcon Metal Fabrication, Independence Contracting, Modernfold Inc., Schilli Plastering and Womack Concrete Construction.

Construction & Engineering

May 21, 2024, 2:37 PM

