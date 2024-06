Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Dropbox

Dropbox was hit with a cluster of federal data breach class actions in California last month. At least four cases were filed in California Northern District Court on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in an April 2024 cyberattack. Who got the work? Dropbox has turned to Covington & Burling for defense.

Internet & Social Media

June 18, 2024, 1:59 PM

nature of claim: /