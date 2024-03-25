Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup Co. was hit with a surge of federal lawsuits last week. At least four cases were filed in California, Illinois and Ohio, two of which pursue environmental claims under the Clean Water Act; the suits, brought by the U.S. Justice Department and two non-profit organizations, accuse the company of discharging grease, ammonia and other pollutants into Lake Erie from a manufacturing plant in Napoleon, Ohio. Campbell's is also accused of falsely marketing Kettle-branded potato chips as 'air fried' when they're actually fried in oil, and another suit was brought on behalf of a minor who allegedly developed autism from exposure to lead, arsenic and mercury in baby food sold by Campbell's former subsidiary Plum Organics.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 25, 2024, 2:35 PM

