Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Ford Motor Co. | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Ford Motor Co.

Ford Motor saw an uptick in consumer litigation last week. The automaker was hit with a trio of federal class actions during the first week of October, including one complaint alleging that a defect in the Ford Cyclone engine causes an internal water pump to fail. Another suit alleges that a fuel injection pump in Ford's diesel engines is incompatible with U.S. diesel fuel, while the third suit contends that 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty trucks were built with weak roof structures, increasing the risk of death or serious injuries from rollover accidents.

Fortune 500

October 10, 2022, 8:18 PM