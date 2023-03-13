Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Milberg Coleman Bryson Ph...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Class action firm Milberg launched a volley of cases last week in California. The firm brought at least five federal class actions, including two privacy suits accusing online mental health companies BetterHelp and Cerebral of sharing patients' health information with companies like Google, Facebook and TikTok without permission. Milberg also sued weight loss company Noom over its alleged use of 'session replay' software to track website visitors' clicks, keystrokes and browsing history, while HR management company Sequoia One was slapped with a data breach class action over a late 2022 cyberattack.

Health Care

March 13, 2023, 5:24 PM