Litigation Surge - Delaware | Patent | Law.com Radar

Delaware law firm Richards Layton & Finger launched a flurry of patent cases on Wednesday. At least three patent suits were brought by the firm in Delaware, two of which were filed on behalf of furniture company Lovesac; the suits contend that interchangeable sectional components of furniture sold by Cushy Inc. and Transformer Table infringe the plaintiff's patents. Plus, Pornhub operator Aylo Freesites sued DISH Technologies and Sling TV; the complaint seeks a declaration that video playback and streaming services on Pornhub do not infringe any patents owned by DISH and Sling, which have launched several patent cases since Sept. 2023 against adult website operators and other streaming platforms.

January 25, 2024, 2:15 PM

