Litigation Surge - Illinois | Taft Stettinius & Hollister | ...

Taft Stettinius & Hollister went on a filing spree in Illinois last week, targeting multiple restaurants and bars for allegedly airing UFC fights and boxing matches without permission. The firm launched eight federal cases in Illinois last week asserting claims under the Federal Communications Act on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions, which holds broadcasting rights for various boxing and UFC events. Joe Hand appears to be ramping up enforcement efforts, as Law.com Radar detected an identical litigation surge in Kentucky two weeks ago.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 28, 2022, 4:20 PM