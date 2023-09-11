Litigation Surge - Rhode Island | Contract Litigation

Law.com Radar detected a surge of contract cases in Rhode Island last week, most of which target real estate entrepreneur and CEO of Gotspace Data Partners Nicholas Fiorillo. Seven federal contract suits were surfaced by the platform, including five lawsuits removed pro se by Fiorillo to Rhode Island District Court; the complaints seek millions of dollars from Fiorillo based on alleged loan defaults, failure to make partnership contributions and refusal to remit rent payments under a property management agreement. Of note, Fiorillo and his companies launched a civil RICO lawsuit in March accusing more than 80 defendants of predatory lending and various cybercrimes, including espionage through NSO Pegasus spyware.

Real Estate

September 11, 2023, 4:14 PM

