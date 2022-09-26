Litigation Surge - Privacy | Meta Platforms | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Privacy | Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms was hit with a string of privacy class actions in California last week in connection with its Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps. Four federal class actions were filed accusing the company of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by redirecting users who click third-party web links to an in-app browser. While Meta is no stranger to privacy litigation, last week's cases exceed typical levels and appear to test a new theory against the social media giant. The suits are backed by Girard Sharp and other plaintiffs firms.

September 26, 2022