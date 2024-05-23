Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Labor & Employ...

Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Labor & Employment

Major food companies faced a surge of employment litigation last week. At least 11 federal employment suits were initiated by or against Fortune 500 food companies including Tyson Foods, US Foods and Walgreens; most of the suits allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability. Plus, Kraft Heinz sued Teamsters Local 355 for a declaration that a union grievance seeking retiree medical benefits is not subject to arbitration because the benefits are governed by the terms of an employee benefits plan rather than the parties' collective bargaining agreement. Kraft Heinz is represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart and Smith Katzenstein & Jenkins.

May 23, 2024, 12:55 PM

