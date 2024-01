Litigation Surge - Washington | ERISA

ERISA cases surged in Washington on Wednesday. At least eight federal ERISA lawsuits were filed, most of which were brought on behalf of Teamsters administrator Northwest Administrators to recover allegedly unpaid trust contributions. Defendants include various construction and transportation companies such as Nelson Trucking, Williams Plant Services and First Student. Northwest Administrators is represented by Reid Ballew Leahy & Holland.

January 11, 2024, 1:03 PM

