Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Norfolk Southern | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern was hit with another wave of toxic tort cases last week over a Feb. 3 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. More than five federal class actions were filed on behalf of residents who may have been exposed to toxins released from the wreck, including the carcinogenic compound vinyl chloride. At least 15 federal class actions have been filed since the derailment. Last week's suits are backed by several firms including Hagens Berman, Motley Rice and Lieff Cabraser.

Fortune 500

February 27, 2023, 7:30 PM