Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | Patent | Law.com Rad...

Major telecommunications businesses were slammed with patent lawsuits last week in Texas. At least six patent cases were filed against Fortune 500 telecom companies including AT&T, Qualcomm and Verizon. The suits vary: XR Communications d/b/a Vivato Technologies sued AT&T and Verizon over disputed 5G technology, while Pay As You Go LLC sued the same two companies over claims that their customers' use of third-party payment services to buy additional blocks of data infringes the plaintiff's patents. Meanwhile, Redwood Technologies filed a pair of lawsuits targeting Qualcomm's FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi system and Immersive Home 214 platform.

October 09, 2023, 5:53 PM

