Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Privacy | Law.com Radar

Privacy class actions surged in New York last month, according to Law.com Radar. Five suits were filed in New York Southern District Court against entities on Radar's watchlist, four of which accuse companies of disclosing digital subscribers' identities and video-viewing history to Facebook and Google in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act; defendants include Angelika Film Center, Chorki, Major League Baseball and Vudu. Plus, media company Insider is accused of violating California's Invasion of Privacy Act by using third-party 'tap and trace' software to compile data on anonymous website visitors. Three of the five lawsuits were filed by Bursor & Fisher.

March 13, 2024, 12:56 PM

