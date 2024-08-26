Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, a Fortune 500 telecommunications company formerly known as CenturyLink, was hit with a flurry of federal lawsuits this past week. At least three cases were filed, including two shareholder derivative lawsuits in Louisiana; the suits accuse Lumen of failing to disclose that the decision to pivot away from enterprise and wholesale markets in favor of expanding the company's Quantum Fiber service to small and medium business and residential markets had caused revenue to decline. The suits are backed by several firms including Smith Shanklin Sosa, Rigrodsky Law and the Brown Law Firm.

Telecommunications

August 26, 2024, 2:41 PM